Dolores "DJ" Niezgoda, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Madison Pointe Senior Living. She was born on November 4, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. She married Stanley Niezgoda on August 25, 1951 in Chicago.



She is survived by her daughter Christine Klekamp (Mark); son Glenn Niezgoda (Laura); grandchildren, Benjamin (Lani), Amanda (Daniel), Kimberly (William), Alison, Kurt; great-grandchildren, Isla and Byron.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church. Immediately following the service everyone is welcomed to join the family for a meal at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, until 5 p.m. Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Mary's cemetery in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.



A heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Madison Pointe Senior Living and Agrace Hospice for their kindness and care.

Memorials may be made out to Agrace HospiceCare.