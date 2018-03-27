DJ Wipperfurth

Madison – DJ (Donna Jean) Wipperfurth, age 73, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 after a long illness. She was born on February 2, 1945 in Madison, Wis.

DJ had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. She drove cab for 30 years working for the Union Cab of Madison Co-op.

She is survived by her brothers, Roger (Michele), Herman (Joan), Douglas, Richard, Bob (Nancy); sisters, Dorothy (John) Howat, Rosemary (Robert) Feltzkowski, Jane Dolphin, Janet (Paul) Rapp, Sandy (Bill) Pertzborn; and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Elizabeth (Tesch) and Herbert Joseph Wipperfurth in 1993, as well as niece (Christon Elizabeth Pertzborn) in 2013 and great niece (Eliza Rose Sheckley) in 2016.

DJ will be greatly missed by her family and many wonderful friends.

A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at UW Hospital and Clinics, Specialty Select Hospital, Crossroads Care Center and Theda Care Hospital.

Per DJ’s wishes, a family celebration will be held.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com