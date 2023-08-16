Dixie L. Paquette, age 70 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. She was born December 31, 1952, in Shullsburg, WI the daughter of William “Bill” and Birdie L (Bell) McCauley. A proud alumna of Benton High School, Dixie graduated in 1971 before pursuing higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She earned both a bachelor's and a master’s degree in education, setting the foundation for her lifelong passion for teaching. Dixie's career began as a substitute teacher at Benton School District, where she taught 4th grade. The following year, she secured a full-time position and for 42 years, she dedicated her heart and soul to educating and inspiring the young minds of Benton. Beyond her teaching duties, Dixie was an active participant in the Benton School District. She frequently directed school plays and was honored as a Teacher of The Year.
Dixie was united in marriage to her best friend; Albert Randall “Doc” Paquette on June 3, 1978 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Randy “Doc” Paquette, at home in Shullsburg; her children, Chad (Jen) Paquette of Mt. Horeb, WI, and Katy Paquette of New Berlin, WI; and her grandchildren, Emme and Everett “Rett” Paquette, who were the apple of her eye. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Kathy) McCauley of Benton, WI, and a brother-in-law, John Copeland. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Newman and Gloria Copeland, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Newman.
In addition to her teaching career, Dixie was a pillar of the Shullsburg community. After marrying Doc, she embraced her new hometown with open arms. She volunteered for Advance Shullsburg at events such as Cruising Shullsburg and Shullsburg Cheesefest. She was also an active member of the Shullsburg Historical Society, CWG and the Emily Franz Scholarship Foundation further demonstrating her commitment to her community.
Dixie had a wide array of interests that filled her life with joy. She loved traveling and enjoyed playing cards and loved watching the game show network. She would often times be found on her deck by the pool or downtown with her ladies. Above all, she cherished the moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Dixie made sure her family knew how much she loved them and was proud of them at every opportunity.
Dixie was a woman of remarkable character. Her humor, courage, and selflessness were evident to all who knew her. She had a personality that lit up any room she entered, and her positivity was infectious. She was a beacon of light in her community, radiating joy and warmth wherever she went. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 3:30 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will also be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Dixie’s name.
