Dianne Katherine Burke / March 12, 1942 - November 2, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, a public scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

A visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at church on Saturday.

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054