Dianne Katherine Burke
Dianne Katherine Burke / March 12, 1942 - November 2, 2019
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, a public scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
A visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at church on Saturday.
Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
608-837-9054