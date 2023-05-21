Diann Marie Oyan

MADISON - Diann Marie Oyan, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Pribyl) Rostermundt.

Diann was a proud graduate of Solomon Juneau High School, class of 1966. For 30 years, Diann worked at First Wisconsin Bank, now known as U.S. Bank, where she held various supervisory roles. After her time at the bank, Diann joined Covance, where she was an operations assistant until her retirement in 2013. Diann wanted to keep busy in her retirement by working part-time for the State of Wisconsin from 2013 until 2015.