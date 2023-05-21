MADISON - Diann Marie Oyan, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Pribyl) Rostermundt.
Diann was a proud graduate of Solomon Juneau High School, class of 1966. For 30 years, Diann worked at First Wisconsin Bank, now known as U.S. Bank, where she held various supervisory roles. After her time at the bank, Diann joined Covance, where she was an operations assistant until her retirement in 2013. Diann wanted to keep busy in her retirement by working part-time for the State of Wisconsin from 2013 until 2015.
Throughout her life, Diann was passionate about her interests and hobbies. She was an avid reader which led her to join a book club. Diann also had a penchant for going to the movies. She also loved to travel and explore the world. Diann embarked on trips to Europe and national parks out West. Her travels also included many youth group and church trips. Diann's faith played a significant role in her life, and she was an active member of her church community. She was particularly involved in the Women's Circle, where she contributed her time, energy and talents.
Diann is survived by her son, Nicholas Oyan; mother, Margaret Rostermundt; three brothers, Robert (Carol) Rostermundt, Steve (Janis) Rostermundt and Marty Rostermundt; brother-in-law, John Onder; son-in-law, Matt Smith; grandson, Jackson Letcher; and many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Oyan; father, Robert Rostermundt; and sister, Jodi Onder.
A joint memorial service for Diann and her daughter, Emily Oyan, will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, with the Rev. Justin Dittrich presiding. Interment will follow at the church’s columbarium. A Celebration of Life will continue, on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison.
Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund for Diann's grandson, Jackson Letcher. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
