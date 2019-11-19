Diane Louise Churchill Shawl, 68 of St. Germain, passed away November 13, 2019.



Diane L. C. Shawl was born in Milwaukee WI, Diane Louise Reuter to Joan Elizabeth Reuter and Maurice Jerome Reuter, Jr., on May 28, 1951. She is the oldest of five children. Her siblings are Richard (Debra) Shawl of Rhinelander WI, Theresa (James) Taylor of Buena Vista, CO, Ellen (David) Coon of Waukesha WI, and Eugenie (Elmer) Foley of St. Germain WI. She is also survived by nieces Alexandra (David) Garofalow, Sarah Foley, and Hannah Coon along with nephews J.T. Taylor, Perry (Melissa) and Shilo (Tori) Dunlap, and Elmer (Lauren) Foley Jr.



She graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale WI and attended The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She moved to the Seattle area where she worked for Abbey Rents until her retirement.



She was an avid and accomplished softball player, a dedicated golfer, an inspired gardener, and pursued painting her entire life. She also loved to fish and to water ski.



After retirement, she moved to Minocqua, WI where she provided care for her mother and adoptive father, William T. Shawl, in their declining years.



She was preceded in death by her father, her adoptive father, her mother, and too many pets to count.



Visitation for Diane will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 starting at 9:30am with a service to follow at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LGBTQ Outreach of Madison (outreachmadisonlgbt.org) or the Dane County Humane Society (giveshelter.org)



