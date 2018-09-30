Diane K. Wirth

Age 71 of Monticello, died at home on Thursday, September 27, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Diane was born on August 10, 1947 in Monroe, the daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Kueng) Lehmann. She graduated from Argyle High School in 1965 and MATC in 1966. She worked for several years at the Swiss Colony and Newell in Freeport and farmed in the Browntown and Monticello areas for 40 years.

Diane and David Wirth were married on October 26, 1996 in Monroe. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed fishing and gardening in her spare time. She also liked to attend Pheasants Forever and Whitetails Unlimited banquets with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, David Wirth of Monticello; two daughters, Colette (Scott) Walters of Browntown and Colleen (Ben) Miller of Monticello; step-children, Stacy (Chad) Schlueter of Belleville, Sherri Wirth (Sheila Jourdan) of Verona, Mike (Angie) Wirth, and Gary (Shayna) Wirth, all of Monticello; a granddaughter, Ivy Walters; several step-grandchildren; five brothers, David (Cathy), Mark (Patti), Patrick, Thomas (Linda), and Timothy (Bronna) Lehmann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and the father of her children, Gary McKillip.

Celebration of Diane’s life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Junction House, N3693 County Road J, Monroe. Private family burial will be in the Washington Church Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established in Diane’s name. The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net