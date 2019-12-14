Diane K. Blumer, age 54, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born on March 3, 1965 the daughter of Richard and Rose (Hoffman) Laufenberg. Diane graduated from Oregon High School and attended MATC. On October 8, 1988 she was united in marriage to David Blumer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon. Diane had worked at WPS and then later the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the UW Department of Psychology. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mt. Horeb.

Diane is survived by her husband David, son Cole, parents Richard and Rose Hoffman, and siblings Sally Laufenberg, Kim (Mark) Wustrack, and Darin (Anne) Laufenberg. She is further survived by a special uncle Bob Hoffman, mother-in-law Judy Blumer, inlaws Denny (Peggy) Blumer, Deb (Mark) Smith, DeeDee (Kevin) Hoskings, and Dawn (Derek) Gebler, god-daughters Kahleigh & Emileigh Dallman, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law David O. Blumer and a niece Marissa Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mt. Horeb, 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, WI with the Rev. John Twiton officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Liu and the doctors and staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Green Team for their compassionate care given to Diane.

#BLUMERSTRONG

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

