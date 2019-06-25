Diane J. Dahl (Hay), 64, of Wonewoc, passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Sunday June 23rd, 2019.

She was born October 6th, 1954 to Darrell and Enola (Erickson) Hay at Ft. Lewis, WA. She spent her early life in Union Grove attending the Normal School where she made 8 of her lifelong friends. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1972. She began her work at American Roller, before moving on to other work in real estate, and even owning her own macramé store.

In 1992 she moved with her 4 children to Wonewoc where she worked for Juneau County for 22 years before retiring as the Office Manager for the Sheriff. She lovingly raised her 4 children before marrying the love of her life, John in 2003.

She loved travelling across the country, making it to every state except Hawaii which was always her goal. She enjoyed crafting, "junking", gardening, reading, and mastering Jeopardy. She enjoyed spending time kayaking and fishing at the family cabin in Mercer, WI. She could always be found faithfully watching and tracking stats at basketball games for her children and grandchildren for 32 consecutive years. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution having just received her sash. She was strong in her faith and a devoted member of Bible Baptist Church in Mauston.

Diane is survived by her husband John, four children, Clete Tully, Seth Tully, Eliza Wells, and Bonnie Tully; 3 step-children Brad Dahl, Brandon Dahl, and Sarah Leeds; 10 grandchildren Tyson Tully, Max Tully, Caleb Tully, Serena Tully, Josiah Tully, Lucius Wells, Korbin Wells, Savannah Dahl, Victoria Leeds, and Lydia Dahl; her sisters Cheryl Gilbert, Sue Williams, and Julie Lambrecht; and her mother Enola Hay.

She has joined her beloved father Darrell at the great turkey hunt in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Bible Baptist Church in Mauston, WI at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Plymouth Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI on Wednesday June 26th, 2019, from 4-7p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritan's Purse.