Diane "Grammy" Kreuziger

Diane M. Kreuziger, “Grammy”, formerly of Reeseville and Sauk Prairie, born October 25, 1944 has rejoined the love of her life, Earl on April 29, 2019 in eternity, surrounded by love.

Along with her Mom, Eleanor Sherwood, and her husband, Earl Kreuziger, she joins many other family and friends in Heaven with our God and Savior. Including her best friend, “Cuzzy”, Dale, brothers, Ronnie and Butch, Linda, Uncle Willie, her two sons and many others.

She is survived by her daughters, Elena, Diane, and Lori and her Mia; she is further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

At Diane’s request, a private family service will be held at a later date.

As she rests in the Arms of Jesus, the family would like to thank family and friends for the prayers and support and to Agrace for their help through this transition.