COTTAGE GROVE-Diana Roehr, age 49, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1969, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Lori (Marsell) Miller.

Diana graduated from LaFollette High School in 1988 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin in 1994 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. On June 27, 1992, she married the love of her life, Paul Roehr, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

Diana had a passion for teaching. She taught at both Monona Grove Nursery School and various Sunday school programs for many years and was adored by all of her students. She was a proud swim mom, and an active member of the Madison-area swimming community. She was also a cancer research advocate, a true world traveler, and an avid cook who enjoyed trying new recipes for her family and friends. She was passionate about musicals and the performing arts, her favorite being Phantom of the Opera.

As a child, she was known to bring home stray cats and raise them, and that love of animals led her to volunteer with the Dane County Humane Society whenever she had the chance. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a proud mother, wife, sister, and Godmother, and we are blessed to have had her in our lives.

Diana is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Tyler Joseph; daughter, Alyssa Catherine; brother, Brad Miller; beloved cat, Annabelle; niece, Ashton Miller; three nephews, Alexander Roehr, Zachary Roehr, and Cayle Miller; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with Rev. Mae Jean Zelle and Rev. Dan Feaster presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Edge Lutheran Church Pastoral Emergency fund or to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive