SUN PRAIRE-Diana Lynn Summers, age 71, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1947, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Stanton Petry and Elaine (Coen) Petry. Diana graduated from Northern Illinois University. She married Gerald Summers on April 6, 1968, in Arlington Heights, Ill. Diana loved music and dancing and was a loyal member of the Tony Rocker Club where she developed many wonderful friendships through her travels with them.

She loved drama, mystery, and game shows. Diana was an animal lover, having many beloved pets throughout the years. Diana is survived by two sons, Kyle (Jacki) Summers and Troy Summers; four grandchildren, Amberlynn (Jordan) Sweet, Erica Summers, Emily Summers, and Peyton Summers; two great-grandchildren, Gerald and Damien Sweet; and sister, Judy Swart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gerald Maurice Summers.

A celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

