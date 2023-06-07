Diana L. Mitchell (Ziemek) Obituaries Obituaries Jun 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diana L. Mitchell (Ziemek), 64 passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.A celebration of life will be held at the legion post in Mauston, 1055 E. State St. from 11am to 2 pm on June 17thCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diana L. Mitchell (ziemek) Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 2 killed and 5 others injured in shooting outside a high school graduation venue in Richmond, Virginia, police say La Valle woman who gave false name to Reedsburg police arrested on drug charges 2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital Madison chefs named James Beard Award winners 'A victory for women across the country': Union reacts to Verona Area School District settlement Latest News Wisconsin Legislature set to protect access to gas-powered vehicles Wisconsin Legislature to vote on increasing parole transparency Madison police roll out new virtual response system, allowing people to talk with officers on Zoom Wisconsin Senate to take up bills targeting unemployment benefits Longer renewal times, other changes eyed to speed up Wisconsin licensing delays More News