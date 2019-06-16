NEW GLARUS, Wis. - Diana F. Fjelstad, age 78, of New Glarus passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at At Home Again in Rio, WI.

She was born on February 23, 1941 the daughter of Tom and Elvira (Groener) Mattison. Diana graduated from Baraboo High School in 1959 and then continued her education at Madison Business College.

On November 4, 1967 she was united in marriage to Allen Fjelstad at Baraboo Methodist Church. Diana was a wonderful and caring mom and grandma. She had that special mother's touch with babies and children. She was also a dedicated crafter spending countless hours crocheting, knitting, and sewing.

As part of her crafting she enjoyed browsing the craft shops for the next project's supplies. Diana used her talents to create and donate hats, blankets, and sweaters for RSVP of Dane County. She enjoyed spending time listening to the creek at the family's cabin near Baraboo. Most of all Diana was there for her family whenever needed, including coaching T-ball or stepping in to care for her beloved grandkids.

Diana is survived by her children Kristie (Kevin) Falk, Cheryl (Sean) Palecek, and Cindy (Tom) Esser, grandchildren Kacy, Kelly, Kory, Cianan, Lucas, Carly, and Tyler, and great-grandson Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Allen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 506 Twelfth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Gene Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Primrose East Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to RSVP of Dane County or the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

The family would like to thank Alexandra and all of the At Home Again staff for their wonderful care and compassion over the last two years.

