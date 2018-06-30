Mineral Point – Derik Joseph Cree, 18 month old son of Derik M. and Kelsey (Arens) Cree, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home.



Derik is survived by his parents; his sister Natalie; his paternal grandparents Derik (Linda) Cree and Barb (Tim Mumm) Hildreth; his maternal grandmother Melissa Butler; his uncles and aunt Jeff (Tanya) Eastman, Jodi (Jay) Fingerson, Josh (John) Jenkins and Mel Jerrett; other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point. Private family services will be held.

