Derald D. Hickcox

Derald Donald Hickcox, age 94 of Ridgeway, went home to be with his Lord on June 14, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg. Derald was born on September 8, 1928, in Clyde, WI to Donald and Erma (Pine) Hickcox.
Derald grew up on his family’s farm and graduated from Arena High School in 1946 where he enjoyed playing sports and building lifelong friendships. On August 7, 1948, Derald married Gayle Olive Thomas of Ridgeway. They both graduated from Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music in June of 1951. Derald and Gayle spent 26 years working together to start, build and pastor the Lake Tomahawk Bible Church in Lake Tomahawk, WI. After leaving Lake Tomahawk, they were involved in a variety of ministries with their final pastorate being at Faith Fellowship Bible Church in Dodgeville for 6 ½ years. Derald and Gayle were married for 69 years.
Derald loved all kinds of water sports, including waterskiing and white-water kayaking.
Derald was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; their son, Douglas; and daughter-in-law, Jackie.
Survivors include his three daughters: Sheryl (George) Viste of Sturgeon Bay, Julie (Terry) Broberg of Bonney Lake, WA, and Carla (Russ) Orson of Maple Lake, MN, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date with inurnment to occur at Arena Cemetery. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank Dixie Bender and Tammy Zander for their compassionate care for our father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association (heart.org) are greatly appreciated.