Stoughton- Denny Alldridge, a retired faithful servant and leader of Special Olympics, died on September 5th at his home in Stoughton, WI. He was 72.

Denny spent more than four decades dedicating his career to improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. His initial involvement was after honorable service in the U.S. Army when he worked for the Decatur Park District and a program that involved a track and field program for people with intellectual disabilities. Denny then spent nine years as the CEO of Special Olympics IL, before spending 26 years as the President and CEO of Special Olympics WI. He found great enjoyment in getting to know and develop deep friendships with the athletes he served.

Denny was pivotal in creating the Law Enforcement Torch Run with Chief Richard LaMunyon. Their collaboration and mutual respect helped grow a small fundraising initiative into the largest public awareness and fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics.

Denny always had a keen eye for fashion and was never one to let a good deal pass him by. His stylish outfits and matching shoes were always on display from work, to the Farmer's Market, or out golfing with his colleagues in the aptly named Special Olympics Duffers Association. Though dinner may have always been an adventure at the lake, his favorite place was sitting on the back deck, a glass of Jameson in hand, a smile on his face, and surrounded by his family, both by blood and all the others.

Denny is survived by his wife Beth; sister Janie (Ernie); children Travis, Alyson (Tyrone), Josh (Lauren), Dan, and Tom; grandchildren Katie, Jonah, Maggie, Ava, Delaney, and Cora.

A brief ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Drive, followed by a celebration until 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics,http://www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/