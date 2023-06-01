Dennis W. Hughes, 78, of Richland Center died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. He was born on April 6, 1945, in Lewistown, Illinois, the son of Lucien and Mary (Hadsell) Hughes. Dennis served in the US Army in Vietnam, and he received a Purple Heart. On December 22, 1979, Dennis was united in marriage to Deborah Salisbury. Dennis worked as a mason. He loved to hunt, fish, and play music especially guitar.
Dennis is survived by his wife Deb of Richland Center;
Children: Julia (Kevin) Bindl of Richland Center,
Josh (Katy) Hughes of Richland Center,
Denise, David, Darrell, Debbie, Jennifer;
Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren;
Brothers and sisters:
Mary Beth (Gary) Hughes-Druien of Mason City, IL,
Molly (Billy) Williams of Mason City, IL,
Luke (Priscilla) Hughes of Mason, City, IL,
Daniel Hughes of Mason City, IL,
Melinda Cooper of Richland Center;
Sister-in-law: Charlotte Hughes of Havana, IL;
Many other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by parents, brothers Lucien Jr, Ronald, Lou, and sister Martha (Steven) Fairbrother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with military rites to follow the service. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
