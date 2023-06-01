Dennis W. Hughes

Dennis W. Hughes, 78, of Richland Center died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. He was born on April 6, 1945, in Lewistown, Illinois, the son of Lucien and Mary (Hadsell) Hughes. Dennis served in the US Army in Vietnam, and he received a Purple Heart. On December 22, 1979, Dennis was united in marriage to Deborah Salisbury. Dennis worked as a mason. He loved to hunt, fish, and play music especially guitar.

Dennis is survived by his wife Deb of Richland Center;

