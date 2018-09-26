Madison - Dennis W. Gates, age 69, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 24, 2018 at the U.W. Hospital.

He was born on October 29, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Shirley Gates. Dennis graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He would go on to work for AMS in Madison as a System Analyst. In December of 1989, he married Catherine Liefert.



He is survived by his Wife Catherine; mother, Shirley Gates of Des Moines, brother Tom (Renee) Gates of Des Moines; sister, Suzy (Joe) Poduska of Gaithersburg, MD; nephew, Zachary (Renee) Gates of San Francisco; nieces, Carrie and Jessie of Fredericks, MD.; brothers-in-law, John Liefert of Milwaukee, Bill (Olga) Liefert of Washington, D.C.; sisters-in-law, Chris (Jim) Torke of Indianapolis, Maggie (Don) Cook of Arlington, Virginia; he is also survived by other nieces, nephews, and friends.



Dennis was preceded in death by his son Justin Gates; and his father Herb Gates.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.