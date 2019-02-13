Dennis Patrick Bleimehl, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at his vacation condo in Siesta Key, Florida.

Dennis was born July 7th, 1946 in Highland Park, Illinois to Roland "Rolly" and Elizabeth "Betty" (McMahon) Bleimehl. Dennis married Pamela (Showers) Bleimehl on August 24, 1968 at St. Maria Goretti in Madison. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August and spent two weeks in Peru South America, hiking and enjoying the culture. They traveled often and had a wonderful 50+ years together.



Dennis graduated from Madison West High School in 1964 and from UW - Oshkosh in 1968. He had a long career with Oscar Mayer starting in Madison, WI and later Syracuse, NY and Detroit, MI. He then worked for Kraft Foods in Elmhurst, IL. He retired as a regional sales manager from Kellogg's, The Keebler Company, in October 2009. He was an expert with hotdogs, cookies, pop tarts, and dinner crackers, and had lots of wienermobiles, Little Oscars, and stuffed Keebler Elves. His daughters loved to call the Keebler office and hear "Ernie" the elf on the voice mail. They believed it was their Dad.



During the Vietnam War, Dennis joined the National Army Reserve in the mid to late 60's. He protected the citizens of Wisconsin and the State Capitol during protests against the war in the late 60's. Being in the military was something he felt was very important, especially that his father, Rolly, served in the United States Army during World War II. Rolly did not have a chance to make it back for his college graduation due to the war, so Dennis made sure his father could be a part of his ceremony from UW - Oshkosh. He worked with the University to make sure his father could have a cap and gown and receive a diploma. It was very important to Dennis to honor his father for his years of service in the military.



Dennis loved the UW Wisconsin Badgers, specifically football. He went to every Badger football game, and was known to talk play-by-play excessively with others. He also loved golf and played often with Pam, his friends, and even his grandson's Tommy and Elliot as the learned to play the game. Dennis and his wife, Pam, moved back to Madison, WI in 2014 and resided in Hawks Landing right on the golf course. He often would sit on his deck or sunroom to observe golfers and the wild life. He really disliked the turkeys and little rodents that invaded his yard.



Dennis was a big joker, and his friends and family knew it. He loved to pick on his Ohio State fans that were friends of his. He was very good at finding others' sore spots and was relentless at poking them, especially over sports. He was a very routine person, as well. Something his family and friends would pick on him for. He watched the 7:00 o'clock, 10:00 o'clock and 5:00 o'clock news every day, and would not miss it. He was also Costco's #1 customer, as he would go there often and eat their hotdogs. Most importantly, Dennis loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was a loyal person and always supported them, "like a rock". He loved his wife, Pam "Sweet One", his oldest daughter, Andrea "Smiley", and his youngest daughter, Beth "Goomba". He adored his four grandsons, Hayden, Brady, Tommy and Elliot.



Dennis is survived by his two daughters, Andrea (Bleimehl) Bradford and her husband, Scott of Fort Collins, Colorado, Elizabeth "Beth" (Bleimehl) Knight and her husband, Eric of Verona, Wisconsin, and his wife, Pamela (Showers) Bleimehl of Madison, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Hayden and Brady Bradford of Fort Collins, CO, and Thomas "Tommy" and Elliot Knight of Verona, Wisconsin; his sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Bleimehl of Madison, Wisconsin, and brother, John Bleimehl and his wife, Susan, of Verona, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents Roland and Elizabeth Bleimehl, and his younger brother, Michael Bleimehl.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 FLAD AVE., MADISON, WI with a private Irish wake following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as this would be what Dennis would want for his daughter, Andrea.



