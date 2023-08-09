Dennis M. “Denny” Doyle

Dennis M. “Denny” Doyle, age 75 of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI with his family by his side. He was born on August 28, 1947, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Thomas and Eunice (Nethery) Doyle. Denny graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1966. After graduation, he dedicated his life to farming on the family farm. He spent long days working, teaching his children about dedication and hard work through his actions. He spent many years driving milk truck. His favorite place to be was in the cab of the combine where he spent many early mornings and late nights throughout the years.

In addition to his work, Denny was deeply involved with his community. He was a proud member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Shullsburg, and he was part of St. Matthew's Cemetery Board. His faith was important to him, and he demonstrated this through his active participation in the church and its activities.