DeForest - Dennis Lee "Denny" Alton, age 46, of DeForest, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on December 24, 2019 at Agrace HospicCare.

Dennis was born on November 24, 1973 in Rochester, MN and was the son of Charles and Karen Alton. In 2008 Dennis married Kimberlee Smith and they were blessed with 2 children, Logan and Adalyn. After graduation from UW LaCrosse, Dennis worked at Covance Inc. in Madison, where he was a staff scientist.

Dennis leaves behind his loving family, wife, Kimberly; children, Logan and Adalyn; brother, David (Michelle) of Everett, WA and his parents, Charles and Karen of Rochester, MN.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Details will be announced as soon as possible.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.