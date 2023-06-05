Dennis Henning

Marshall – Dennis W. Henning, age 68, passed away in his home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with Mesothelioma, on June 2, 2023.

Dennis was born in Columbus on January 9th the third of 7 children of Lester O. Henning and Lois V. Rath. He married Debra K. Brown on February 3, 2001 in Madison, WI. Dennis grew up on a dairy farm in the Township of Hampden near Columbus, WI and learned the meaning of hard work at a very early age. He graduated from Columbus High school in 1973 where he was a member of the varsity football team winning state and individual awards. It was during his teenage years that he developed a love of big cars.