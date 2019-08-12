MONROE -- Dennis Gerald Bartow, age 65, of Monroe passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

He was born on July 29, 1954, the son of Gerald and Jane (Davies) Bartow in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Fennimore High School; he then enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served his country from 1972-1974 during the Vietnam War. Dennis was united in marriage to Connie Wiesenberg on October 4, 2001 in Gatlinburg, TN.

He worked for many years as a salesman for Ashley Furniture and Steinhafel's. He had also been employed with Schwan's of Monroe. Dennis kept himself busy as a wrestling coach and remodeling homes. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching game shows, playing pranks on people, and spoiling kids with candy and sweets.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Connie of Monroe; mother, Jane Bartow of Prairie du Chien; children, Stacy (Paul) Christianson of Hugo, MN, Brandon (Jacque) Bartow of Manitowoc, and Shane (Angela) Bartow of Trempealeau, and Brooke (Jason) Williams of Madison; grandchildren, Carly, Kelsey and Kyle Christianson, Keegan, Morgan, and Tatum Bartow, Rayner Bartow, Treyvon, and Onicah, Jason, and Alivia Williams, step-children, Jacob (Marci) Boss, Joshua Boss, and Janean (Anthony) Anderson all of Monroe; step-grandchildren, Elena and Emily Boss, and Easton Anderson. He is further survived by his siblings, Doug (Christine) Bartow of Monfort, WI, Debbie (Dave) Fishler of Prairie du Chien, WI, Marcia (Rick) Dailey of Lancaster, WI, Kristine (Andy) Cerny of Spokane Valley, WA, Mark (Ellen) Bartow of Stagg, WI, Gary Bartow of Omaha, NE, Jennifer (Jim) Joyce of Denmark, WI; father-in-law, Gerald Wiesenberg of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Harlan) Emberson of Argyle, Renee (Andy Strack) Wiesenberg of Monticello and Sandra (Steven) Flannery of Argyle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Bartow; sister, Rebecca Bartow; brothers, Floyd and Shawn Bartow; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Caroline Bartow; maternal grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Davies; mother-in-law, Janet Wiesenberg; and step-son, Jeremy Boss.

Memorial Services will be held at 12PM NOON on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com. A memorial fund is being established in Dennis' name.