Dennis F. Stitz, 76, of Johnson Creek, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

Dennis was born on May 13, 1943 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Frank and Clara (Gottschalk) Stitz. He was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and served in the US Army as a cook for 2 years.

Dennis married Sandra (Stout) Weller on February 10, 1995.

He drove truck for many years, most recently for Zignego Company.

Dennis was a loving and faithful husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Dennis Stitz Jr.; grandson, Austin Stitz; brother, Mike (Cheryl) Stitz; 5 step children and many step grand and great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

