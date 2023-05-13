Dennis Einar Erstad

McFarland - We have lost a very bright light in our family. Dennis Einar Erstad passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born on June 17, 1945, in Madison, WI, to Einar and Jennie Erstad.

Dennis attended Wangness School through 8th grade and graduated from Deforest High School in 1963. While attending UW River Falls, he met Carol (Wagner) during summer break, and the two were married on November 26, 1966. After graduation, Dennis taught English at Three Lakes Middle School. After 3 years he moved to the High School to teach History and English. While teaching he coached basketball and football and started wrestling and soccer programs. After coaching he became the school’s athletic director and in 1985 became the High School Principal. In 1992 Dennis became the Principal at Marathon High School where he would retire in 2000.

