We have lost a very bright light in our family. Dennis Einar Erstad passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born on June 17, 1945, in Madison, WI, to Einar and Jennie Erstad.
Dennis attended Wangness School through 8th grade and graduated from Deforest High School in 1963. While attending UW River Falls, he met Carol (Wagner) during summer break, and the two were married on November 26, 1966. After graduation, Dennis taught English at Three Lakes Middle School. After 3 years he moved to the High School to teach History and English. While teaching he coached basketball and football and started wrestling and soccer programs. After coaching he became the school’s athletic director and in 1985 became the High School Principal. In 1992 Dennis became the Principal at Marathon High School where he would retire in 2000.
Dennis and Carol loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Canada, Norway, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Holland, France, Italy Switzerland, Panama, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Dennis lived the saying that, “there were no strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet.” Gatherings of family and friends were something to look forward to and cherish. He was an active member in all the churches he attended in Three Lakes, Marathon, Baraboo and McFarland. He was a lifelong Badger fan and held season tickets for football and basketball, traveled to football games throughout the Big Ten, several bowl games and many Big Ten basketball tournaments. He was a strong supporter of high school athletics as a coach, athletic director and principal and enjoyed attending state tournaments for basketball and wrestling and loved to see his grandchildren play soccer, basketball and run track.
Dennis loved his family here in the United States and the extended family in Norway and Finland. He will be missed by his wife Carol, his children Todd (Kathy) Erstad and Tanya (Peter) Kolar and his grandchildren, Kendrick, Anders, Brekken and Brenna; step-granddaughters Kris (Jason) Kessler and Sam (Tim) Ornes and their children; his sister Marilyn, brothers Errol, Cliff and Don, sisters-in-law Marian, Joyce, Betty and Joann (Danny) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Einar and Jennie Erstad, father and mother-in-law Henry and Henrietta Wagner, brothers Dick and Dave Erstad, brothers-in-law Jerry Maurer, Howard Fabian, Leon Wagner and Bob Wagner and step-granddaughter Jenni Dietzel.
The family would like to thank all of the staff who have taken care of Dennis. Especially the folks from Agrace Hospice & Support Care.
We are hoping that Dennis is enjoying his room with a view.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Norway Grove Lutheran Church, 820 River Road, DeForest, WI. A visitation will take place 3 hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.