Fort Wayne, IN - Dennis Charles Speth, age 64, of Fort Wayne Indiana, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Dennis was an avid golfer and had been employed at the Lakeside Golf Club and Bowling Center in Fort Wayne for many years. He was a 1973 graduate of Iowa Grant High School and Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving as Military Police, Military Police Dog Handler and PHYSEC Inspector Crime Specialist, stationed in a variety of locations including California, Alabama, Texas, Okinawa, Japan, South Carolina and Virginia.

Dennis is survived by the two children he shares with Rebecca Topken - Charles Speth of Norfolk, Virginia and Carmen (fiancé, Brian Freeman) Campbell of Auburn, Nebraska; his granddaughter Rylee Campbell of Auburn, Nebraska. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Fedie, of Dodgeville, two of his three nieces, Carisa (Kevin) Baker of Mineral Point and Erin (Rauf) Mirza of Madison, as well as his great nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Orville and Evelyn Speth and his niece/Goddaughter, Stacy McGuire.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the BELMONT CEMETERY in Belmont, Wisconsin.

