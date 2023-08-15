Dennis C. Osgood, beloved father and grandfather, passed away in Fall River, Wisconsin after a protracted battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the kindness of the staff at The Meadows of Fall River and Generations Hospice and the dedication of many family members, Dennis was well taken care of in the final years of his life. He was surrounded by all three of his daughters in the hours before he passed.
Dennis was an avid reader, consuming several newspapers daily in addition to novels, poetry, and nonfiction. He was also a lover of good music—a devotee of the Blue Note jazz greats, and appreciator of classical music from many centuries. He quoted W.B. Yeats and Mick Jagger in equal measure. He loved the outdoors, starting with his Boy Scout troop in Park Ridge, IL and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and camping as an adult. He was the original “car camper,” sleeping in the back of his beloved green Honda Element on his frequent cross country road-trips.
Dennis left his intended path as a literature professor shortly before completing his dissertation and landed a job as a corporate trainer for Walgreens in Chicago. He ended his career in his favorite role, as President of Cole Managed Vision, a company he built and ran successfully for twelve years.
He was nontraditional in his personal life and at work where he rejected the corporate mandate of The Franklin Planner and kept most of his appointments and deadlines in his head. He never used a spreadsheet but could build a compelling financial case (and often did) on the back of an envelope. He could give a moving speech with just a few bullet points written on a napkin. Dennis was greatly admired by his colleagues.
During his Chicago years, he enjoyed summers at in Door County, WI, with his wife, son and two oldest daughters—often with his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Dennis was a very proud father and expressed his love by sharing his own love of music, reading, literature and hiking with all of his children. He was a strong believer in education and celebrated his children’s educational pursuits.
He enjoyed his early retirement in Cleveland Heights, OH and built a school system-wide tutoring program for his youngest daughter’s elementary school, applying his skills for the good of his community. He gardened, became a gourmet cook and loved to spend the day cooking a meal worthy of a Michelin star. He loved pizza—Reggio’s (in Chicago), and even more so, his own.
Dennis was born and raised in Park Ridge, IL. He is predeceased by his parents Leon Osgood and Margaret (Peggy) Osgood (Young) and his brother, Richard (Rick) Osgood.
He is survived by his brother David Osgood (Elham Osgood), sister-in-law Penny Osgood, children Judson (Judd) Osgood (Rebecca Workman), Caroline Osgood (Grant Pokos), Amy Martino (Osgood) (Dan Martino), Abigail Neely (Osgood) (Brandon Neely); grandchildren Sophia Osgood-Pokos, Jude Osgood-Pokos, Maxton (Max) Martino, Peyton Martino, Thomas Neely; and former wives Judy Osgood (Price) and Nancy Osgood (Portwood).
Dennis’s life will be celebrated in private with family.