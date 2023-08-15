Dennis C. Osgood

Dennis C. Osgood, beloved father and grandfather, passed away in Fall River, Wisconsin after a protracted battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the kindness of the staff at The Meadows of Fall River and Generations Hospice and the dedication of many family members, Dennis was well taken care of in the final years of his life. He was surrounded by all three of his daughters in the hours before he passed.

Dennis was an avid reader, consuming several newspapers daily in addition to novels, poetry, and nonfiction. He was also a lover of good music—a devotee of the Blue Note jazz greats, and appreciator of classical music from many centuries. He quoted W.B. Yeats and Mick Jagger in equal measure. He loved the outdoors, starting with his Boy Scout troop in Park Ridge, IL and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and camping as an adult. He was the original “car camper,” sleeping in the back of his beloved green Honda Element on his frequent cross country road-trips.

