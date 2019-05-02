Madison -Dennis Brian Griffin passed away on April 29, 2019 at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wisconsin.



He was born in Madison on November 20, 1947 to Hubert and Mildred (Meland) Griffin. He was confirmed at Luther Memorial Church. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1966. In 1968 he was inducted into the United States Army but was discharged soon after when illness overtook him. Upon discharge, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Dennis enjoyed socializing and was an avid sports fan but he struggled with a handicap that was both disabling and tortuous. His illness never left him.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his sister Deborah (Griffin) Lee; Nephews, Joseph and Andrew Lee; Nieces, Rebecca and Kathryn Lee; Godparents, Valeria and Willard Meland of Belleville and many caring relatives.



His sister wishes to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center for the kind and caring attention given to Dennis in these past several years.



"Don't grieve for me for now I'm free,

I'm following the path God laid for me."



A private family visitation will be held..

Internment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, Wisconsin.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

53705