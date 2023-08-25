Dennis A. (Doc) McKee, age 69, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Doc was a lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1973 where he was very active in sports and school events. At his senior homecoming ceremonies, he took over the role of Chief Black Hawk, the football teams’ mascot. He was a medic in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1975 to 1981 where he got his nick name of “Doc”. Dennis was also the President of Fort Atkinson Lion’s Club from 1996-97 where he received the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and participated in many events to include the Fort Fest Boat Parade. Dennis worked for the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer most of his career until retirement and received a Certificate of Commendation from the Wisconsin Governor.
Doc’s motto “you can’t get very far without doing something for someone else”
Doc was an avid outdoorsman enjoyed fishing, archery, hunting, bowling, (rolled a perfect game) golf and played softball with his brothers Dave and Dan. Dennis was very patriotic and had a passion for helping other within the community.
Dennis was born on December 28, 1953 to Patrolman David A. McKee and Henrietta L. Berg-McKee. On 14 Sep 1985, Dennis married Sherry Baker, which they later divorced.
Dennis is survived by his son David. Dennis is also survived by three brothers, Michael (Laura), Timothy (Theresa), & James McKee along with many nieces and nephews to include Trevor and Stacy who lovingly cared for Doc until his passing.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father David A. McKee; his mother Henrietta L. McKee-Manthei; and brothers David and Daniel McKee.
Visitation will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 from 11am-1pm. A burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI.