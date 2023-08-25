Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Dennis A. (Doc) McKee, age 69, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Doc was a lifelong resident of Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1973 where he was very active in sports and school events. At his senior homecoming ceremonies, he took over the role of Chief Black Hawk, the football teams’ mascot. He was a medic in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1975 to 1981 where he got his nick name of “Doc”. Dennis was also the President of Fort Atkinson Lion’s Club from 1996-97 where he received the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and participated in many events to include the Fort Fest Boat Parade.  Dennis worked for the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer most of his career until retirement and received a Certificate of Commendation from the Wisconsin Governor.