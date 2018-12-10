Dennis A. Hall, 46, of Potosi, died on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, from injuries sustained from a work related accident.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor MaryAnn Floerke will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Dennis A. Hall Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dennis was born on June 20, 1972 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Carl F. and Katherine (Morris) Hall. He graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1990. Dennis held various jobs growing up; he farmed for Dale Edge, and drove truck for Dairyland Seed Company of Mt. Hope, Wisconsin, and also worked as a welder for Baker Iron Works, Platteville. For the past five years he worked for A.Y. McDonald in Dubuque.

Dennis loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding his four wheelers and ranger, and cutting wood. He always enjoyed a good game of cribbage and euchre. He also enjoyed the company of his dogs, Bella, Cooper and Dakota. One of his favorite things to do was to take day trips with the love of his life, Jennie, and spending "Sunday Funday" socializing at McCartney Corners or Yoders. His love of life, having a good time, and passion for things he loved was infectious to those who knew him.

Dennis is survived by his fiance, Jennie Pothour; two sons, Cody Hall and Parker Mindermann-Hall; daughter, Courtnie (Henry) Bossenbroek; two grandchildren, who called Dennis, “Bumpa”, Bradey and Tatum; his mother, Katherine “Katie” Hall; brother, David Hall; three nephews, Brandon, Hunter, and Tate Hall, and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl on May 2, 2018.