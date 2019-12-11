MADISON/HARTSDALE, N.Y-Dennis A. Granzen, age 58, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1961, in White Plains, N.Y, the son of Roderick Granzen and Doris Lawson.



Dennis received his Bachelor of Arts degrees in Religious Studies and English from Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. Dennis married Pam (Hutchison) on July 13, 1991 in Madison.



Dennis was a gentle, wise and compassionate man. He was an incredible husband and father, a loyal friend, an advocate, a logophile (look it up) and a poet. He will be remembered for the way he could make people laugh with his stories and jokes. As his boys were growing up, he enjoyed coaching their little league baseball teams. Fond memories of a boy himself included summer trips to the Jersey Shore and Ponquogue Beach. Dennis worked for the Family Support and Resource Center and later for the Board on Aging and Long-Term Care.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pam; two sons, Cullen Granzen and Patrick Granzen; two brothers, Michael (Karen Hernandez-Granzen) Granzen and Jerry (Kathy) Granzen; nieces, nephew, cousins and his precious Aunt Rosemary. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, consider contributions in Dennis' name to Habitat for Humanity, Guilford College, Dane County Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.

