Denise L. Johnson

Denise L. “Newt” Johnson, age 61 of rural Argyle, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1961 the daughter of Harold and Corrinne Williams. Newt grew up in Lena/Winslow IL area and graduated from South Wayne High School in 1979, making lifelong friendships along the way. Newt went on to proudly serve as the food service manager for both Blanchardville and Argyle School Districts, where she touched the lives of students and staff with her kindness, warmth, and delicious meals. Newt and Steve purchased Steve’s Garage in 1991 and have owned and operated it since.

On January 30, 1981, Newt united in marriage with the love of her life, Steven L. Johnson, in Monroe, WI. Together, they built a beautiful family, raising their children with love and instilling in them the values of hard work, compassion, and resilience. Denise was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first and creating a home filled with laughter and joy.

