Denise L. Johnson

Denise L. “Newt” Johnson, age 61 of rural Argyle, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1961 the daughter of Harold and Corrinne Williams. Newt grew up in Lena/Winslow IL area and graduated from South Wayne High School in 1979, making lifelong friendships along the way. Newt went on to proudly serve as the food service manager for both Blanchardville and Argyle School Districts, where she touched the lives of students and staff with her kindness, warmth, and delicious meals. Newt and Steve purchased Steve’s Garage in 1991 and have owned and operated it since.
On January 30, 1981, Newt united in marriage with the love of her life, Steven L. Johnson, in Monroe, WI. Together, they built a beautiful family, raising their children with love and instilling in them the values of hard work, compassion, and resilience. Denise was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first and creating a home filled with laughter and joy.
Newt is survived by her husband Steve at home; her daughters: Melissa (James Frion) Johnson of Argyle and Jodi (Ethan) Rupp of Monroe; one grandson that she absolutely adored: Jakob Silberschlag of Monroe; her brothers: Darcy Williams, Darwin Williams, and Derek Williams; her father-in-law: Phil Johnson; two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son: Chad Johnson; and her mother-in-law: Sue Johnson.
Newt was a member of Apple Grove Lutheran Church. Newt had a passion for life and a love for adventure. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, spending time at the family cabin near Castle Rock Lake, ranger riding, motorcycle riding, and cruisin' in her 68' Firebird. These experiences brought her joy and created memories that her loved ones will treasure forever.
Described as funny, courageous, and selfless, Newt had the ability to light up any room with her presence. Her laughter was infectious, and her strength in the face of adversity was awe-inspiring. Newt faced every challenge with grace and determination, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Apple Grove Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Bohlman officiating. Burial will be in Apple Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (801 Milwaukee St., Argyle) and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Denise’s name.
