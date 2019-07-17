MONONA-Delores M. "Shorty" LaBelle, age 88, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Heritage Monona.

She was born on June 19, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Amos Mathison and Edna (Stortieg) Hammond.

Shorty graduated from Central High School in 1949. She married Eugene LaBelle on June 25, 1949, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Shorty was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and very supportive of her children and enjoyed attending their events. She was a great cook and hostess and made her guests feel right at home when visiting.

Shorty had a generous heart and enjoyed hosting bus trips to the casino for the elderly.



Delores is survived by her sons, Donald (Tiffany) LaBelle, Doug (Lisa) LaBelle, Dennis (Kay Mayfield) LaBelle, and Dean (Jenny) LaBelle; daughter, Dawn (Andrew) Marshall; three grandchildren, Abby LaBelle, Isabel Marshall and Bryce LaBelle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; parents; and six siblings.



A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



