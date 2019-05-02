Madison-Delores M. Gross, 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Oak Park Place Assisted Living in Madison, WI.

She was born on April 16, 1933 in East Bristol WI. Delores lived in Madison WI for all her adult life and worked at Rural Insurance for over 36 years. In her retirement years she enjoyed doing volunteer work especially for the Red Cross and RSVP. She was a long-time member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison. Previously she was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in East Bristol, WI.

Delores enjoyed spending time reading, walking, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and helping friends. She also enjoyed country western music, the Hallmark Channel, and reading the daily news. While quiet by nature, she had a quick wit and displayed a dry sense of humor. Delores made rosaries for charity, completing nearly 10,000 (9949) in her retirement years. Delores was also a long-time caretaker for several friends and relatives, helping them with daily living tasks, appointments and managing their affairs when they were no longer able.

Delores is survived by her brother, Robert Gross (Janine) and thirteen nieces and nephews: Rodney (Lois) Gross, Kristine (Jim) Mrotek, Rachel (Brian) Boechler, John (Ruth) Gross, Marilyn (Larry) Martin, Barbara (John) Johnson, Raymond (Debbie) Gross, Michael (Loretta) Gross, Jacquelyn Buechner, Brian (Greg) Gross, Jeffrey (Sherrie) Gross, Jason (Paula) Gross, and Joe (Jolene) Gross. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Laura (Walker) Gross and her nephew, Norman Gross. In addition, she has many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews who survive her.

We offer sincere thanks to friends and family who supported Delores throughout her life and during her ending journey. Also, we extend great appreciation to the caring staff at Oak Park Place Assisted Living and to Agrace HospiceCare personnel who were truly a blessing to Delores and our family. We also wish to thank the Ryan Funeral Home in Madison WI for their services in this time of need.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, 1935 County Hwy. V, Sun Prairie. Father Vincent Brewer will preside. A visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the mass. A light lunch for family and friends will follow. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuenralservice.com.