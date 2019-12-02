Betsy Ann (Burke) Jacobs, age 84, of Belleville passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital after a short but valiant battle against an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme tumor.

Betsy was born at home in South Wayne, WI, the daughter of Carlton Samuel and Eleanore Margaret (Wenger) Burke. She moved with her family to Belleville, WI before age 1 where she remained a resident until her death.

Betsy graduated from Belleville High School in 1953. After graduation she held a number of jobs in and around Belleville. Betsy was a telephone operator in the building now housing the Lingonberry Llama on Main Street Belleville, a toy maker for Reuhl Toy Company in Madison on land now occupied by The Home Depot on Verona Road and a bookkeeper for Cities Service in Belleville.

Betsy was introduced to Ralph Jacobs at the Cities Service Christmas party in 1961 and on August 25, 1962 they married. This began Betsy’s most beloved career as wife, mother and grandmother. As her children grew and started school, Betsy shared her love of children with others through her work as a child-care provider. For 30 years Betsy welcomed dozens of children into her home, caring for them as if they were her own. Many were children of teachers at Belleville schools, others were from families she knew through church or who learned of her through word of mouth, in some cases even caring for two generations of children.

Betsy was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Belleville and most recently in New Glarus. Her children have many memories of helping prepare for the annual Memorial Day parade and placing flags in the Belleville Cemetery.

Betsy was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ in Belleville and served the church in many capacities throughout her life including Church Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. She was a proud member of the Women’s Guild, Hannah’s Circle and the Fundraising Committee. She coordinated many fundraising efforts and enjoyed helping make and maintain the banners for Sunday and special event worship services. After church, she would deliver recordings of the service to those members unable to attend in person. On any given weekday morning, one could find Betsy and Ralph at church giving of their time and energies straightening up the pews, filling candles, picking up bulletins, cleaning the kitchen…the list goes on and on.

Betsy is survived by her husband Ralph, children Joel, Amy (Toby) and Erik (Stacie) and grandchildren Brenda, Kevin, Tony, Dylan and Katherine. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 East Church Street, Belleville, WI with Pastor Laura Kolden officiating. A light lunch hosted by the Women’s Guild will follow.

Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, WI.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI, and from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday morning at the church.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at SSM St. Mary’s 5SW and SSM Health at Home and Hospice for the exceptional care provided during Betsy’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be made at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

