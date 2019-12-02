Delores M. "Dordy" Nicholas

Delores M. "Dordy" (Wehnke) Nicholas, 85, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a prolonged illness.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life lunch and fellowship at the Sport's Page in Belmont.

Memorials may be made to the Delores "Dordy" Nicholas Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Delores was born on March 15, 1934, in Ipswich, to LeRoy and Velma (VanNatta) Wehnke. She graduated from Platteville High School and attended Platteville Teachers College where she then taught at Cornelia school for three years. She married the love of her life, Warren Nicholas, on August 3, 1957 at the Belmont Methodist Church; and were able to celebrate 62 wonderful years together. They welcomed their first of four children, a girl, Judy, in 1958. Then they welcomed three sons, Mark, James, and Scott. Delores worked alongside Warren on their dairy farm outside of Belmont, Wisconsin. Delores was a devote wife and mother who took great pride in her family. She planted a large garden every year then cooked and canned her bounty. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, writing letters to her longtime friends, fishing, casino trips, and family get togethers.

Delores is survived by her husband, Warren; children, Judy Nicholas and her husband Rick Federman of Dodgeville, and James Nicholas of Belmont; brother, Mervin (Susan) Wehnke of Platteville; sister, Carol (Raymond) Palzkill of Mineral Point; brother-in-law, Beryl Nicholas of Mesa, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and Scott; parents, LeRoy and Velma Wehnke; mother and father in-law, Oscar and Mary Katherine Nicholas; in-laws Ruby and Paul Engelke and Walter and Marie Nicholas; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Roger Miles; and great-nephew, Dane Scott Palzkill Webb.

The family would like to thank Dr. White for his care and compassion and Upland Hills Hospice for their care and support.