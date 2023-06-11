Delores Linden Fuller

MADISON - On Monday, June 5, 2023, our mother’s earthly journey of 97 years ended peacefully. Delores Irma Fuller was born on May 3, 1926, to Bernard and Cleon (Dunn) Linden.  She grew up with her family in Madison and graduated from Central High School in 1943.

Delores married the love of her life, H. Frederick “Fred” Fuller Jr. in New York City while he was on leave during World War II.  It is there the special “Fuller whistle” took hold and where they celebrated their short honeymoon attending a concert by a young, barely known singer - Frank Sinatra.  They were married 74 years, from April 3, 1944, until his death in April of 2018.  They truly enjoyed each other’s company, spending time together and with their children square dancing, biking, hiking and camping all over the United States.  