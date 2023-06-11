Delores Linden Fuller

MADISON - On Monday, June 5, 2023, our mother’s earthly journey of 97 years ended peacefully. Delores Irma Fuller was born on May 3, 1926, to Bernard and Cleon (Dunn) Linden. She grew up with her family in Madison and graduated from Central High School in 1943.
Delores married the love of her life, H. Frederick “Fred” Fuller Jr. in New York City while he was on leave during World War II. It is there the special “Fuller whistle” took hold and where they celebrated their short honeymoon attending a concert by a young, barely known singer - Frank Sinatra. They were married 74 years, from April 3, 1944, until his death in April of 2018. They truly enjoyed each other’s company, spending time together and with their children square dancing, biking, hiking and camping all over the United States.
Fred and Delores made their home in Madison, Wis., living in the same house across from Orton Park for 53 years, raising their eight children together before moving on to Richmond Hills and then on to New Perspectives in Sun Prairie.
Delores was a strong, lively, adventuresome, and compassionate woman who lived life on her terms. She would stick up for the underdog, was quick with a hug and called life as she saw it. She was a beacon of wisdom and guidance, and a friend to so many - especially those who needed it most.
Without a doubt, her proudest accomplishment was her “Great Eight” as she loved to call us. Add the additional 60 “grands,” and family events quickly became more like a festival! Raising a large family couldn’t have been easy, but she sure made it look that way. Her creative talent and sense of adventure were apparent in so many things - she could sew, crochet, knit and quilt like no other and enjoyed camping with her family and friends, even in the dead of winter. She loved her family to the core and gave us the greatest gifts of all - her time, unwavering devotion, and unyielding patience.
Delores is survived by her Great Eight, H. Fred Fuller IV, Luanne (Ron Ridley) Schmidt, Patricia (Dan) Jaekel, Sue Ellen (Jim) Hannon, Jeffry (Mary) Fuller, Connie (Paul) Huemmer, Marcia (Chris) Howe and Linda (Chris) Genin; 24 grands; 35 great-grands; and one great-great-grand. She is further survived by her sister, Kathryn Flynn; sister-in-law, Shari Norsetter; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; her brother, Delbert Linden; and sisters, Mary Jean Imhoff and Mayvis Schneider.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare who we’d like to thank for taking such special care of her in her last weeks.
Though she didn’t want to leave us, this amazing woman passed on with a full heart. She was successful in the things that mattered most - she taught us how to love and how to live. She gave us strength and wisdom and held us accountable. She was the consummate Mother. Tally Ho Mom.