LODI - Delores L. Small, age 77, of Lodi, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Delores was born in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 20, 1942, the daughter of Louis and Clara (Linderbaum) Wiese. The family moved to Reedsburg, where she graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1960. She married Donald L. Small on Dec. 28, 1966, and lived in Madison until 1975, when they moved to their home on Lake Wisconsin, in Lodi.

Delores worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Dept. of Public Instruction for the State of Wisconsin, until retiring in 2007. She was an active member of Dekorra Lutheran Church and its organizations. Delores enjoyed a variety of interests including hiking, boating, snowmobiling (both riding and teaching), reading, traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. Don and Dee spent the last 12 years wintering in Goodyear, Ariz., enjoying their time with numerous friends.

In addition to Donald, her husband of 52 years; she is survived by her sons, Dale (Tina) Small and Darin (Jennifer) Roddick-Small; four grandchildren, Kathryn and Alayna Small, and Quinna and Simon Roddick-Small; siblings, Garreth Weise, Doreen (Charles) Behrens, and Ellen (Bernie) Connor-Andres; step brother, Donald (Janet) Emery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Clara Weise; stepmother, Helen Weise; sister, Janice (Norman) Potter; stepbrothers, Jack and Robert Emery; and stepsisters, Joyce Higgins and Mary Stacy.

A memorial service will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, on a date yet to be determined with Pastor Ryan Rouse officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund through the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

