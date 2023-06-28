Delbert Monroe, 80, of Machesney Park, Illinois, died on June 24th, 2023, in Marble Hill, Missouri. He was born on June 18, 1943, the son of Delbert and Faye (Boak) Monroe. Delbert received his high school diploma from Boscobel High School in Wisconsin. He completed a one-year apprenticeship in industrial management. Delbert was a Quality Control Manager for Richland Center Foundry, as well as interim Plant Manager for over 35 years. He also worked for State Line Foundry for a couple of years after he retired from Richland Center Foundry. He also owned and worked a commercial applicating business for 25 years. During these years, he exuded, as well as taught to both of his sons, exceptional people skills.
Delbert was an avid deer hunter, ice fisherman, and Green Bay Packer fan. He also enjoyed riding his bike and recycling cans. Delbert enjoyed going to church, walking with friends weekly, meeting for coffee, and spending time with family. He always loved to tell a good joke or story. At times he would embellish a good hunting or fishing experience just for a good laugh.
Delbert is survived by his sons: Kevin (Connie) Monroe of Madison, WI, Kurt (Tara) Monroe of Oran, MO, Granddaughter: Madison Hitt-Monroe of Oran, MO, brother: Jerry (Suzette) Monroe of Boscobel, WI, sister: Mona Jean Faust of Seneca, MO, along with many nieces and nephews.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Faye (Boak) Monroe, Wives Ruth (Johnson) Monroe and Charlene (Hutchcroft) Dull-Monroe, brothers, Ryland Monroe, Robert Monroe, Alva Monroe, Raymond Monroe, and James Ostrander, and sister, Verna Puckett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center with burial to follow in the Sextonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.