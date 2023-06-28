Delbert Monroe

Delbert Monroe, 80, of Machesney Park, Illinois, died on June 24th, 2023, in Marble Hill, Missouri. He was born on June 18, 1943, the son of Delbert and Faye (Boak) Monroe. Delbert received his high school diploma from Boscobel High School in Wisconsin. He completed a one-year apprenticeship in industrial management. Delbert was a Quality Control Manager for Richland Center Foundry, as well as interim Plant Manager for over 35 years. He also worked for State Line Foundry for a couple of years after he retired from Richland Center Foundry. He also owned and worked a commercial applicating business for 25 years. During these years, he exuded, as well as taught to both of his sons, exceptional people skills.

Delbert was an avid deer hunter, ice fisherman, and Green Bay Packer fan. He also enjoyed riding his bike and recycling cans. Delbert enjoyed going to church, walking with friends weekly, meeting for coffee, and spending time with family. He always loved to tell a good joke or story. At times he would embellish a good hunting or fishing experience just for a good laugh.

