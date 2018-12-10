Delbert H. Rohde

Delbert Henry Rohde, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin from a stroke.

Del was born in Green County, Wisconsin, on April 6, 1930 to Roland & Lillian Rohde, and was raised on their family farm in Cadiz Township. He graduated from Winslow, Illinois High School in 1948, and farmed with his father. He was united in marriage to Aleta Joy Kryder in Monroe, Wisconsin, on June 1, 1952, and they had three children.

Del & Joy operated their Century dairy farm near Browntown, Wisconsin until 1974. After retiring from the State Bank of Winslow in 1994, where Del served as a loan officer beginning in 1973, they moved to Monroe in 1996, and then to Stoughton in 2018. Del was a member of the United Methodist Church in Monroe, and previously of Stavers Church. He enjoyed trips out west and to Door County, as wells as picnics with family and friends in the woods on the farm. He also delighted in visits from his five granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

Del was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marion Stubbe and Kathryn Pierce; and a son, Don Rohde. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joy; a son, Wayne (Susie) Rohde of Walworth; a daughter, Lynn (Scott) Spangler of Stoughton; five granddaughters: Julia (Nick) Vail, Jessica (Todd) Gill, Justina Rohde, Chelsea (Beka) Spangler, and Courtney (Josiah) Rolland; eight great-grandchildren: Oliver, Wyatt, Elliott and Finnegan Vail, Winslow, Hazel and Jack Gill, and Neva Rolland; a nephew, Richard (Mary) Stubbe; and a niece, Carolyn (Frog) Prell. Del continues to be greatly admired and appreciated by his family and many friends for his hard work, gentle disposition, kind spirit and generous ways – always with a twinkle in his eyes.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Monroe, December 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will precede the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Monroe United Methodist Church or to Stavers Church.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net