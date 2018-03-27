WAUNAKEE--Delbert G. "Del" Schutz, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at home with his family by his side.

He was born March 5, 1931, in Loganville, Wis., the son of George and Florence (Volk) Schutz. Delbert was united in marriage to Alice Ederer on Aug. 16, 1955. He was proud of accomplishing 40 years of working at Oscar Mayer and 18 years at Suttle Straus.



He was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He sang in the choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for gardening, woodworking and dancing. When his children were growing up he was involved with the 4-H club and Boy Scouts.



Delbert spent numerous hours attending his children and grandchildren extracurricular activities always cheering them on. Though he left this earth too early, he will be remembered as the best husband, dad, grandpa, brother, father-in-law, uncle, great-grandfather and friend anyone could ask for; he was a mentor to many.



Delbert is survived by his loving wife, Alice of 62 years; their children, Brian (Judy), Jerry (Diane), Terri (Alan) Karls, Doug (Karen) and Dennis (Angie); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brothers and sisters, Eugene (Agnes), Maxine Bauer, Marilynn Rebman and Connie (Eugene) Krayer along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Merita Schrank, and her husband, Ronald; a brother, Kenneth; and a brother-in-law, Allyn Bauer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, with Monsignor Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare as a thank you for their help and support.



Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608)849-4513