Del F. Koeppel, 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Villa at Middleton Village.

Del was born on September 11, 1953 in Fort Atkinson the son of the late Merle and Joanna (Hafemann) Koeppel.

Del graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971, MATC, and the Wisconsin School of Electronics. He worked at Hartel Corporation in Fort Atkinson and the City of Madison.

Del was a fan of all the Wisconsin sports teams. He especially enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Bucks play and he'll be cheering them on in the playoffs from the front row in Heaven.

Del is survived by his partner Vicky Rogness of Madison; brothers, Lee (Nancy) Koeppel of Fort Atkinson and Alan (Lisa) Koeppel of Lake Mills; niece, Linnea (Andrew) Booher of Pleasant Prairie and his good friends, Jerry (Gemma) and Ron Ringlund of Fitchburg, Tim (Cindy) Vergenz of Sun Prairie and Randy (Bonnie) Thompson of Madison.

The family and friends would like to thank UW Palliative Care, UW Dialysis Center, the staff of The Villa at Middleton Village and Agrace Hospice Care.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial home in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the memorial home until time of service.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

