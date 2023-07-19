Deena Lynn Kovars ‘Funky Coma Deena’, 59, of Avoca, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at UW Health in Madison surrounded by her family. She was born on March 20, 1964, in Boscobel, the daughter of Henry O. Kovars and Karen L. Sippola. At a young age her father passed away and her mother married Steven Basye, who helped raise Deena. She attended Riverdale High School and started working, eventually retiring from Lands’ End. Deena adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was caring, loving, and would help anyone. Deena admired John Wayne and enjoyed watching old westerns. She liked listening to all genres of music. Deena was an avid collector of 4 leaf clovers and lots of horse figurines. She enjoyed spending time by her pool.
Deena is survived by her mother Karen (Steven) Basye; significant other: Terry Bahr; 3 children: Katrina (Jason) Shemak, Mandy (Jake) Palan, Terra Bahr; 7 grandchildren: Landon, Lydia Shemak, Shyann, Kota Palan, Lane, Tryton Leffler, George DeLap; 5 sisters Wanda (Kevin) Frye, Pam (Jim) Erickson, Brenda (Perry) Anderson, Layna Tracy, Sonya (Tim) Withrow; Terry’s siblings : Sandy (Jeff) Pippin, Judy (Tim) Brown, Pam Bahr, Jim (Penny) Bahr, Perry (Kathy) Bahr, Rick (Ardith) Bahr, Randy (Bill) Bahr; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Deena was preceded in death by her father Henry O. Kovars.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials in Deena’s name be directed to the family through Tribute Fund on the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service web page. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
