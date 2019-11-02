MADISON-Debra L. Burdick, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. She was born on July 9, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Audrey Miller.

Debbie married Bruce Burdick on June 25, 1983, in Madison. She loved spending time with her grandchildren playing at parks, traveling and picking berries. Debbie had a passion for animals, taking them in and caring for them. She enjoyed listening to live music with her husband and kids. She loved to travel and dreamed of traveling the world, which her kids will grant in her memory.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Bruce; sons, Brandon (Missy) Miller, Brian (Juliya Fitzgerald) Burdick and Kyle (Sonya) Burdick; daughters, Tiffany Burdick and Alecia (Mahmoud) Harris; mother; Audrey; brother, Timothy (Lyn) Miller; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Brenda, Natalia, Vassili, Tony, Sophia and Salah. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; and aunts, Mary Heller, Deborah Heiny, and Marie Olson.

In respect of Debbie's wishes, services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.