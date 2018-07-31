STOUGHTON-Debra Kay Drogsvold, age 67, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

She was born on March 31, 1951, in Stoughton, the daughter of Gerald and Ada (Joitel) Trieloff. Debra graduated from Stoughton High School in 1969. She married John Drogsvold on Nov. 13, 1971, at Christ Lutheran Church.

Debra worked at Nelson Muffler Universal Silencer (now Cummins Emission Solutions) for 40 years until her retirement and made many lifelong friends there. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and adult coloring. Above all, Debra loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren who were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband, John; father, Gerald; two sons, Nick (Candie) Drogsvold and Robin (Kären) Drogsvold; four grandchildren, Caden, Cameron, Amery and Casey; sister, Sara (John) Bothum; brother, Jon (Peggy) Trieloff; and many other relatives and friends. Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Ada; and sister-in-law, Julie Wilson.

A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Burial will follow at Lutheran South Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Cty. Rd. B, Stoughton, after burial. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, and at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590