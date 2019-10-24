REEDSBURG - Debra J. "Debbie" LaFrance age 58, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer with friends and family by her side on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at University Hospital, Madison.

She was born on November 14, 1960 in Columbus to Joseph and Roberta (Frisch) Will. Debbie was a 1978 graduate of the Columbus High School. She earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Green River Community College in Washington state. Debbie then was employed as a radiological technician in the Puget Sound shipyards. She was married to Wilfred "Jack" LaFrance III on October 15, 1988 in Columbus and together had two children.

Debbie was a volunteer for the RIF program and enjoyed puzzles and trips to the casino in her spare time. She also collected specific glassware.

Survivors include her husband Jack of Reedsburg; two sons William of Madison and Robert of Reedsburg; one sister Stacy (Mark) Pascoe of Columbus; one brother William (Michelle) Will of Waterloo; nieces, nephews other relatives, many friends and her beloved Terrier, Amy.

She was preceded in death by her mother Bertie in 2010 and her brother Robert in 2019.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. A celebration of life will follow at Fast Lanes, 277 Industrial Drive, Columbus.