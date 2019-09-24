MADISON - Debra Ann Nesseth, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on April 14, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of Marvin Notstad and Pam (Blase) Mundt.

Deb graduated from McFarland High School in 1969. She married Kent Nesseth on May 18, 2013, in Wisconsin Dells. She worked a variety of office positions throughout her life, including Great Lakes Higher Education and Franklin Fueling before retiring.

Deb was an avid nature lover. She loved camping at Black River Falls and Devils Lake and had an amazing green thumb when it came to gardening and flowers. Deb and Kent loved living on the lake. She loved boating, jet skiing and spending time with friends and loved ones. Deb liked going up to the family cabin at Adams Friendship, and was an avid reader who loved to read adventure and mystery books.

Debra is survived by her husband Kent Nesseth; sons, Jason Umhoefer and Jeff (Katie) Umhoefer; step-son, Ryan Nesseth; brother, Dennis (Kay) Notstad; sisters, Kriss (Jeff) Besch and Judy Notstad; mother-in-law, Eunice Nesseth; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Doug) Bleck and Sandra (Jim) Porter; and brother-in-law, Rod (Bridget) Nesseth. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Umhoefer; mother, Pam Mundt; stepfather, Eugene Mundt; father, Marvin Notstad; brother, Mark Notstad; and father in law, Kenneth Nesseth.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Dane County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

