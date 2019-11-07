Debra A. Gschwind age 64 of Lone Rock passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on August 27, 1955 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Peter and Marlene (Reichardt) Muscarello. Debra liked gardening, crocheting, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and family and all the holidays.

Survivors include her 4 sons, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Gschwind of Virginia Suffolk, VA, Michael Gschwind of Lone Rock, Christopher Gschwind of Richland Center, Justin Gschwind of Wyoming Valley, 5 grandchildren, Trinity, Magdalene, Sandor, Ethan and Silverio, 2 brothers, Peter Jr. (Brenda) Muscarello of Silver Lake, WI, Kelly Muscarello and Kris Larson of Richland Center, Janet Muscarello of Richland Center, her significant other, Craig Cleary of Lone Rock, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Marlene and her husband, Jeffrey Gschwind Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.